Nicholas Thomas Found Guilty Of Murdering Tre'Veon Marshall

COLUMBIA - A jury found Nicholas Thomas guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Tre'Veon Marshall last July.

Columbia police officers found Marshall dead in McKee Park on July 14, 2013.

The trial wrapped up Friday night after three full days of testimony from both sides. Friday morning, public defenders for Nicholas Thomas called four of his friends to the stand.

Each of Thomas' friends said they were at the Wendy's near the Columbia Mall around 9:30-10:00 PM on the night of the murder. Three of them said they could not vouch for where Thomas was at the alleged time of the murder, around 11:40-11:45 PM.

De'andre Greenwood, one of the friends who testified Friday, said Thomas was with him for the entire night at another friend's house. The defense argued if Thomas was with Greenwood for the night, it would have been impossible for Thomas to have committed the crime.

During cross examination, prosecutors accused Greenwood of lying to protect his friend. Prosecutors asked him, "You don't snitch do you?" and tried to poke holes in his testimony.

The defense team called Hailey Hatton to testify, who was with Marshall before he was killed. Hatton and Marshall were headed back to Hatton's home when they claim they saw two men with covered faces sitting at a nearby bus stop.

Marshall told her to go back home, and Hatton said while she was on her way home she heard gunshots. She initially said the two men were named Keon and De'Quan, not Thomas or his alleged accomplice, Joshua Murray. After cross examination, Hatton admitted to lying about the men's suspected identities.

Prosecution finished calling witnesses to the stand Friday morning, including Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator Nick Gerhardt. He said he found gunshot residue on Thomas' backpack when he was taken into custody in August 2013.