Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office

JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night.

Galloway is now the only Democratic statewide official.

She was first appointed state auditor back in 2015 by former Gov. Jay Nixon.

In a tweet Galloway said, “thank you to my family, friends and supporters. It was a long, tough campaign. I'm excited to get back to work as your independent watchdog in Jefferson City.”

In her acceptance speech, she told supporters her plans there is plenty left to do.

“I will never stop working to clean up Jefferson City. Thank you for your faith in me. I won’t let you down. I’m just getting started Missouri,” Galloway said.

She said she wants to increase transparency in government.

"I will never stop exposing corruption in our government at every level. I will never stop fighting against dark money and those that our trying to buy and sell our government in the shadows," she said.

Galloway defeated Sandra McDowell with about 50 percent of the vote.

KOMU 8 reached out to McDowell for comment, but was not allowed into her watch party Tuesday night.





