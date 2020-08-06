Nicole Galloway wins Missouri Democratic Primary
COLUMBIA - Current State Auditor Nicole Galloway has won the Missouri Democratic Primary for Governor.
Galloway was projected to win this race easily, and the Associated Press called it at 7:35 p.m.
This is an developing story, and we'll have updates as soon as they're available.
