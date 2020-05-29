NICU babies celebrate Halloween at MU Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - At University of Missouri Health Care’s Children’s Hospital, even the tiniest trick-or-treaters got into the spirit of the season.

Using felt, fabric and ribbon, nurses at University of Missouri Health Care’s Children’s Hospital got crafty and created costumes for the babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

The tiny trick-or-treaters looked sweeter than candy during their Halloween photo shoot.

Babies dressed as a cup of coffee, Wonder Woman, candy corn, Twinkies, and pineapple just to name a few.

MU Health Care nurses wanted these babies to look their festive best during a special Halloween photo shoot.