Niemann Pitches Rays Past Royals 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Jeff Niemann won his sixth consecutive decision, Ben Zobrist had a two-run triple and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a four-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Niemann (7-4) allowed one run and nine hits over 6 1-3 innings. The right-hander is 6-0 in nine starts since returning from a strained lower back.

The Rays first four-game home sweep since July 28-31, 2005 -- also against Kansas City -- included an 8-7 win Wednesday night in which Tampa Bay scored five times in the ninth. Kansas City rookie left hander Danny Duffy (3-6) gave up three runs and five hits over seven innings.