Nieuwenhuis homers, Garza throws gem as Brewers beat Cards

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered and Matt Garza pitched into the eighth inning, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory Wednesday night, ending a six-game losing streak.

Nieuwenhuis belted a three-run homer off Luke Weaver (1-2) in the third inning.

Garza (5-6) turned in his longest outing of the season, giving up one run and three hits in seven-plus innings while walking two and striking out eight.

Garza allowed the first two batters in the eighth to reach base before being replaced by Carlos Torres, who pitched out of the jam but not before loading the bases with two outs.

Yadier Molina hit a solo home run in the fourth for the Cardinals.

Weaver, making his fourth major league start, gave up three runs and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out 10, including four straight at one point.

Tyler Thornburg notched his sixth save in 10 chances.