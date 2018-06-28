Night Club Shooting Sends Two to Hospital

BOONE COUNTY - A shooting at Pepper's Night Club sent two people to the hospital at approximately 3:40 Sunday morning. A 21 year old man suffered life-threatening wounds.

Boone County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting. Deputies responded to Pepper's Night Club and found the male victim lying on the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. A 22-year-old woman also told deputies she had been shot in the right forearm.

Anyone with information about these shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS (7477) All calls are held in strict confidence and a person does not have to give their name to collect a reward.

KOMU 8 is followng the story and will have more information as it becomes available.