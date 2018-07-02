Night Game Scheduled for Mizzou's Home Finale

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers have learned they will be playing their final home game of the season under the lights at Faurot Field on Saturday, November 17. The Southeastern Conference announced on Monday, the Tiger home finale will be televised beginning at 6 p.m. (central time) on ESPNU.

Mizzou's game against Syracuse will mark the fourth night game of the season at The Zou. The game also marks senior night for the Tigers. Each senior will be honored with their loved ones before the game and will get to take a piece of Missouri's rock M in the north end zone following the conclusion of the game.

This will be the second to last game of the regular season for Missouri. The Tigers are on the road this week to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. Mizzou will conclude the regular season on the road against Texas A&M. The time of the game and network affiliation is scheduled to be released next Monday.