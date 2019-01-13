Night ride through capital city

4 years 6 months 20 hours ago Monday, July 14 2014 Jul 14, 2014 Monday, July 14, 2014 5:35:00 AM CDT July 14, 2014 in News
By: Desmon Turner, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation sponsored the annual Tour de Jeff Moonlight Bike Ride that happened at 2 a.m. Monday.

In line with its name, the event occured during a weekend with a full moon. This non-competitive event spanned about 15 miles throughout the city, avoiding major hills.

 

