Night ride through capital city
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation sponsored the annual Tour de Jeff Moonlight Bike Ride that happened at 2 a.m. Monday.
In line with its name, the event occured during a weekend with a full moon. This non-competitive event spanned about 15 miles throughout the city, avoiding major hills.
