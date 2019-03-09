'Night to Shine' creates unforgettable night for people with special needs

JEFFERSON CITY — One night each year, the Tim Tebow Foundation brings people with special needs together for an unforgettable night.

Night to Shine is a prom-themed night where guests receive the royal treatment.

They wear crowns, take a walk down the red carpet, get their shoes shined, have their hair and makeup done and pick out their jewelry.

The Jefferson City prom was at Capital West Christian Church. It's one of 500 churches around the world that is hosting the event.

It's all about bringing the community together, said prom coordinator Todd Tellman.

"Tonight is about sharing God's love with people of special needs in our community," he said.

Associate Minister Rick Yoder said Night to Shine is about showing those with special needs how much they are loved.

"Seeing their smiling faces and the excitement that's in their eyes coming down the red carpet is amazing," he said.

Guest Andrew Huntinger said he has attended for the past two years and had a blast.

"It's one that we will always have a lot of fun with and they love doing it. Seeing people out here that we know, love — and my buddies — it's really fun," he said.

All guests are named kings and queens and then take home their crowns at the end of the night.

When Night to Shine began in 2015, there were 15,000 volunteers and 7,000 kings and queens. This year, they had more 100,000 kings and queens and 700,000 volunteers.