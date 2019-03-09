'Night to Shine' creates unforgettable night for people with special needs

4 weeks 15 hours 41 minutes ago Friday, February 08 2019 Feb 8, 2019 Friday, February 08, 2019 7:46:00 PM CST February 08, 2019 in News
By: Alayna Chapie, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — One night each year, the Tim Tebow Foundation brings people with special needs together for an unforgettable night. 

Night to Shine is a prom-themed night where guests receive the royal treatment. 

They wear crowns, take a walk down the red carpet, get their shoes shined, have their hair and makeup done and pick out their jewelry. 

The Jefferson City prom was at Capital West Christian Church. It's one of 500 churches around the world that is hosting the event.

It's all about bringing the community together, said prom coordinator Todd Tellman. 

"Tonight is about sharing God's love with people of special needs in our community," he said. 

Associate Minister Rick Yoder said Night to Shine is about showing those with special needs how much they are loved. 

"Seeing their smiling faces and the excitement that's in their eyes coming down the red carpet is amazing," he said. 

Guest Andrew Huntinger said he has attended for the past two years and had a blast. 

"It's one that we will always have a lot of fun with and they love doing it. Seeing people out here that we know, love  — and my buddies — it's really fun," he said. 

All guests are named kings and queens and then take home their crowns at the end of the night. 

When Night to Shine began in 2015, there were 15,000 volunteers and 7,000 kings and queens. This year, they had more 100,000 kings and queens and 700,000 volunteers. 

More News

Grid
List

Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to spring forward
(CNN) -- It's that time of year again. This weekend, you'll sacrifice an hour of sleep in exchange for a... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:50:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge on Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, March 09 2019 Mar 9, 2019 Saturday, March 09, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST March 09, 2019 in News

Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
Firefighters respond to Moberly gas station fire
MOBERLY - The Moberly Fire Department quickly responded to a small fire at Break Time gas station on East US... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:48:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in Continuous News

Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
Telecommunications labor dispute enters third month
AUXVASSE - After months of failed contract talks, a local communications company is gearing up for what could be a... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 6:58:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound
MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
Man in custody accused of assaulting two with baseball bat
COLUMBIA — A man assaulted two people and attempted to assault another with a baseball bat Friday afternoon, police said.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 5:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
Remedial education rates drop at Missouri colleges and universities
JEFFERSON CITY - A recent report from the Missouri Department of Higher Education showed that remedial education rates have declined... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:08:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
Williamsburg Elementary closes for second time this week
WILLIAMSBURG — Three employees had headaches at Williamsburg Elementary earlier this week, so they closed. When they re-opened Thursday, the... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
Suspect charged after high speed chase in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies arrested a driver early Friday after authorities say he led them on a chase along I-70... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating two reports of shots fired overnight. Police said... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fulton woman acts out movie scene and kills boyfriend, police said
UPDATE: Fulton woman acts out movie scene and kills boyfriend, police said
FULTON - The Callaway County prosecutor charged a Fulton woman with second-degree murder after police said she admitted to shooting... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 1:52:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Boonville police investigating burglary at Eagles Lodge
Boonville police investigating burglary at Eagles Lodge
BOONVILLE - Police on Friday said they were investigating an early Sunday morning burglary. A news release from the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:51:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Callaway County authorities find fugitive hiding under residence
Callaway County authorities find fugitive hiding under residence
AUXVASSE - Authorities arrested a wanted fugitive who they found hiding under a residence. Callaway County deputies and Auxvasse... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:22:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Bird scooters return to Columbia
Bird scooters return to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooters are back. A spokesperson for Bird said the company resumed service in Columbia on Thursday.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 12:22:00 PM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Cole County deputies make arrests after investigation into stolen items
Cole County deputies make arrests after investigation into stolen items
COLE COUNTY - Authorities arrested two adults and detained two juveniles as part of an investigation into thefts from unlocked... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 10:59:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Man says he was hit by truck in Fulton
Man says he was hit by truck in Fulton
FULTON - A Kansas man reported being hit by an "unknown large truck" early Friday morning, police said. A... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 9:59:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Missouri House bill to end daylight saving
Missouri House bill to end daylight saving
COLUMBIA - A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives could potentially end daylight saving in Missouri. House Bill... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:30:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News

Springfield man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 girls
Springfield man sentenced for sexually abusing 2 girls
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The man who drew attention for plans to turned abandoned grain silos in downtown Springfield into farms... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 08 2019 Mar 8, 2019 Friday, March 08, 2019 8:13:00 AM CST March 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
12pm 47°
1pm 51°
2pm 56°
3pm 57°