Nikki McGruder named MU Health Care director of diversity and inclusion
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Nikki McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, will become the director of diversity and inclusion for MU Health Care on Aug 10.
MU Health Care added this new position recently, according to a press release from MU Health Care.
McGruder is expected to move forward MU Health Care’s efforts on diversity, which is considered “an integral aspect of the health system’s culture,” according to the release.
MU Health Care is committed to developing a culture of inclusion, and some progress has been made in the past two years, said Jonathan Curtright, chief executive officer of MU Health Care.
"Nikki will help us further our goal of creating a workforce where each person feels welcomed, respected, included, valued and with opportunities to be successful," Curtright said.
McGruder has been devoted to making the Columbia community more diverse and inclusive for years.
McGruder worked for the Columbia branch of the Diversity Awareness Partnership as the regional manager for more than three years. In 2018, she started her career as the director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, which aims to create "diverse and inclusive communities through collaboration, education and engagement," according to the release.
"It’s clear to me that MU Health Care is passionate about having a diverse and welcoming environment for patients and employees alike," McGruder said. "I am excited to continue my efforts to bring inclusivity to our community as a member of MU Health Care."
"I am excited to lead these efforts for a world-class health system while working alongside like-minded colleagues at MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine," she said.
McGruder studied at Webster University in St. Louis with a master’s degree in human resources development and received a bachelor’s degree in business from Columbia College.