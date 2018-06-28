Nine E. coli Cases Now Confirmed in Missouri

By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - State health officials have confirmed nine cases of E. coli in Missouri.

KSPR reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed cases in Boone, Cooper, Howard, Camden and Jackson counties.

Health officials say a 2-year-old girl a 17-month-old child have developed symptoms of a condition that can cause kidney damage.

Investigators say consumption of raw dairy products is a possible factor in some of the cases.