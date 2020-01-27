Nine Lincoln University Football Athletes Receive All-MIAA Honors

JEFFERSON CITY - Nine members of the Lincoln University football team received All-MIAA on Tuesday, as voted for by the 14 head coaches in the league.

Named to the All-MIAA second team is Lincoln running back Morris Henderson, who broke two single-season records this past season. The All-MIAA third team included Lincoln's center J.J. Johnson and linebacker Kendrick Causey. Recieving all-league honorable mentions were quarterback Jacob Morris, offensive tackles Roberto Limon and Jarve Dean, offensive guards Justin Campbell and Cesar Estrada and cornerback Markuice Savage.

For Causey, Morris, Limon, Dean and Estrada, this was their first time earning all-MIAA honors. Henderson, Johnson, Campbell and Savage were repeat honorees.