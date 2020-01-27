Nine Lincoln University Football Athletes Receive All-MIAA Honors
JEFFERSON CITY - Nine members of the Lincoln University football team received All-MIAA on Tuesday, as voted for by the 14 head coaches in the league.
Named to the All-MIAA second team is Lincoln running back Morris Henderson, who broke two single-season records this past season. The All-MIAA third team included Lincoln's center J.J. Johnson and linebacker Kendrick Causey. Recieving all-league honorable mentions were quarterback Jacob Morris, offensive tackles Roberto Limon and Jarve Dean, offensive guards Justin Campbell and Cesar Estrada and cornerback Markuice Savage.
For Causey, Morris, Limon, Dean and Estrada, this was their first time earning all-MIAA honors. Henderson, Johnson, Campbell and Savage were repeat honorees.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Senate bill 554, the Missouri Coroner bill, is back on the floor, and Jay Minor is back... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The former owner of Columbia coffee shop Coffee Zone was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- U.S Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos took the podium at the Missouri State Capitol to speak about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Paula Schuh, a Columbia business owner, wanted to expand into the medical marijuana industry; but she, and 42... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Yesterday, the sports community suffered as the late, great, Kobe Bryant died at age 41. Bryant was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Democrats met Monday to talk about health care improvements. The House Democrats mentioned several... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has posted that two United flights,4642 and 4601, are being delayed this morning due to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1000 Block of Laurel Drive on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the nation and left many fans devastated. While mid-Missouri may be halfway across... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza, I-70 Drive Southwest, Sunday... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A judge sentenced a Fulton man to 17 years in prison last week after he admitted to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill that would allow parents to record meetings with their child's educators is moving forward in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting between two cars, which started at a roundabout on Business Loop 70 Sunday... More >>
in
CALABASAS, Calif. - NBC reports Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna are among nine people who died in a helicopter crash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Even though he grew up in Kentucky, Braden Tyrer is as big a Chiefs fan as they come.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former southwestern Missouri fire chief convicted last year of raping a young woman has been... More >>
in
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Health officials in Los Angeles County have confirmed a fourth U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia, Voluntary Action Center (VAC), and the Downtown Optimist Club are putting on their annual... More >>
in