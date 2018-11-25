Nixa man sentenced for child pornography

NIXA - A judge sentenced a Nixa man in federal court Thursday for receiving and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Michael Wunderlee, 41, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Federal agents from the FBI and the National Park Service used a search warrant at Wunderlee's residence as part of an investigation into another person's use of a stolen government credit card number of a National Park Service employee.

Wunderlee's computer was taken for a forensic examination, which led to the finding of approximately 139 videos and approximately 23 images of child pornography, some of young children.

The court also sentenced Wunderlee to 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration.