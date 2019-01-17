Nixon and McCaskill address situation in Ferguson

FLORISSANT - Gov. Jay Nixon was scheduled to speak at Christ the King United Church of Christ around 11 a.m. Thursday and address the situation in Ferguson.

Sen. Claire McCaskill spoke at the church before Nixon.

"I first want to start with demilitarizing the police response," McCaskill said.

She said she wants to handle the Ferguson situation as peacefully as possible.

McCaskill said she will be around the state doing what she can to help.

At least 10 coalition groups, including both clergy and community groups, joined at the church to share their feelings on the issue.

Many brought up bigger and deeper issues that some said led to the Ferguson incident.

Nixon is also scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. in the area. The location has not been announced.