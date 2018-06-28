Nixon Announces $2M Grant for Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri is allocating $2 million for a trauma center in Joplin that will provide mental health services for children and families affected by the May tornado.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Wednesday in a statement that six organizations are partnering to launch the Joplin Child Trauma Treatment Center.

The center will focus on training personnel at schools and other organizations to identify children experiencing trauma from the May 22 tornado, which killed more than 150 people, injured hundreds of others and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

Personnel will also specialize in mental health treatment and services for children and families in need.

Until the trauma center opens, adults who know of a child needing mental health services should contact the Ozark Center at (417) 347-7600.



