Nixon Announces 300 New Jobs for Mid-Missouri

7 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Thursday, June 02 2011 Jun 2, 2011 Thursday, June 02, 2011 11:13:00 AM CDT June 02, 2011 in News
By: Brian Johnson

COLUMBIA - Governor Jay Nixon was in Columbia Thursday to announce VA Mortgage Center.com will expand its Columbia headquarters, hiring 300 additional employees over the next five years.

"This is excellent, continuing excellent news for the economy of Columbia and mid-Missouri," said Governor Nixon. "I am pleased that we have been able to help with this expansion and provide some incentives to help make a difference to help get this moving forward."

VA Mortgage Center.com offers home loans to military members across the United States. The company has experienced significant growth over the past few years. The company was founded in 2002 with only three employees, in May 2008 the company had 136 employees. Today, the company has more than 500 employees, 400 of which work in Columbia.

"We entered 2010 with a net jobs gain. State revenues are trending up, international exports for Missouri continue to explode, up 18 percent in the first quarter over last years 35 percent increase for the entire year," said Nixon "We see strong signs that we are moving in the right direction."

VA Mortgage Center.com has helped more than 500,000 military families purchase homes. In 2010 the company made available more than $1 billion in home financing. It is the nation's largest dedicated VA lender.

"I think the growth is just important because it allows us to serve more military families and veterans," said Brian Butcher, the brand manager of VA Mortgage Center.com. "That's what we really enjoy doing."

"A solid business model here, obviously commitment to growth, all of those things happen in a lot of businesses," said Nixon. "But a commitment to the folks that have served our country and continue to serve our country, and a commitment to an attitude of assistance and help for those people I think is especially important to the leadership of the company here."

