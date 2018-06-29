Nixon Announces Education Spending Restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is withholding funds from the current fiscal year's education budget because he says lawmakers didn't approve enough money in their mid-year spending plan.

Nixon requested $44 million in January to make up for declining revenue in gambling and lottery money. But in the legislation passed this week, lawmakers only approved half that amount, saying they didn't know if all the money would be necessary.

As a result, Nixon said Thursday he is restricting $6.4 million in spending divided equally between community colleges and four-year universities, plus $15.6 million for K-12 schools. He is also calling on lawmakers to put additional money in next year's budget to make up for the shortfall.

The current fiscal year started last July and ends on June 30.