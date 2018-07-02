Nixon Announces More Than $4M in Grants for MO Organizations

Thursday, June 05 2014
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced Thursday that 21 Missouri organizations will receive $4,232,627 in AmeriCorps funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service, or CNCS.

The grants will support 695 AmeriCorps Members across the state to serve with 21 organizations. AmeriCorps Members will tackle critical challenges in Missouri including tutoring and mentoring youth, assisting veterans and military families, facilitating health education programs, preserving the state's natural resources, and helping communities respond to and recover from disasters.

Of the total funding amount, $2,231,960 will be granted to the Missouri Community Service Commission, appointed by the Governor, to award grants to nonprofit organizations and public agencies across Missouri. Additionally, $335,287 was awarded to multi-state programs headquartered in Missouri and $1,847,819 was awarded to Missouri organizations directly by CNCS. The law creating AmeriCorps gave a key role to states in determining how National Service resources are used and in promoting volunteerism and service

2014's AmeriCorps grant cycle was highly competitive due to the strong demand by organizations seeking AmeriCorps resources. The competition prioritized investments in economic opportunity, education, veterans and military families, disaster services, and continued a new initiative for governors and mayors.

Below is a listing of 2014 AmeriCorps grants in Missouri.

Multi-State Program:
• Boys Hope Girls Hope Bridgeton $ 335,287.00

AmeriCorps State Competitive Programs:
• AmeriCorps St. Louis Safety Service Corps St. Louis $ 453,250.00
• Eldon R-1 School District Eldon $ 390,000.00
• Missouri College Advising Corps Columbia $ 524,000.00
• Waynesville R-VI School District Waynesville $ 480,569.00

AmeriCorps State Formula Programs:

• American Red Cross Springfield $ 119,529.00
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri Columbia $ 66,500.00
• Boys & Girls Clubs, Inc. Sedalia $ 92,644.00
• Child Abuse Prevention Association Independence $ 106,399.00
• College Bound St. Louis $ 252,700.00
• Harvesters - The Community Food Network Kansas City $ 146,234.00
• inspireSTL St. Louis $ 65,125.00
• International Institute of St. Louis St. Louis $ 131,293.00
• Jumpstart for Young Children Columbia & Kansas City $ 299,999.00
• Missouri River Communities Network Columbia $ 66,500.00
• MO Department of Natural Resources/Division of State Parks Jefferson City $ 66,500.00
• Poplar Bluff R-I School District Poplar Bluff $ 247,950.00
• Primaris/CLAIM Columbia $ 100,097.00
• Purdy R-II School District Purdy $ 71,577.00
• Teach for America Kansas City & St. Louis $ 150,000.00
• YMCA of Greater Kansas City Kansas City $ 66,474.00

 

