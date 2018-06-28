Nixon Announces Plans For 5 More Safe Rooms

TROY (AP) - Plans are in the works for tornado safe rooms at five Missouri schools.

Gov. Jay Nixon was in Troy Monday to announce that community safe rooms will be built at schools in Lincoln, St. Charles, Stoddard, Texas and Webster counties.

The safe rooms are designed to provide tornado shelter for those who don't have basements or other means of shelter at their homes, and for students, faculty and staff at schools. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides 75 percent of the funding. The remaining 25 percent is paid for locally.

Missouri has 104 completed safe rooms, with others under construction. The rooms are built to withstand a tornado with 250 mph winds. The rooms are built to be used for other purposes, such as a gym or arts center.