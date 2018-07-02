Nixon Announces Three Million Dollar Initiative

KANSAS CITY - Governor Jay Nixon visited the Nursing School Tuesday to announce a new three million dollar initiative aimed at educating more nurses. Governor Nixon said there is a "pressing need for nurses." This initiative is related to his 2009 Caring for Missourians initiative.

Nixon said "This is a strategic investment in the health of Missourians and the health of the economy."

The nursing board voted to spread out the money--awarding one million dollars in grant money in 2012, 2013, and 2014 fiscal years. The money is estimated to create about 13 full-time faculty positions for three years.