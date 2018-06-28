Nixon Announces Trade Agreement with Quebec

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says his trip to Canada has produced a $3.2 billion trade agreement.

The Democratic governor spoke to reporters over the phone in Toronto on Wednesday to announce the trade deal with the Canadian province of Quebec.

Nixon says the deal would boost Missouri exports in aerospace, agriculture and manufacturing to Quebec by 15 percent over the next few years. Canada is Missouri's largest export partner.

Nixon left for his trip Monday and has visited Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto to meet with Canadian government and business leaders. He is scheduled to return to Missouri on Thursday.

His travel costs are being paid for by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit organization that frequently finances gubernatorial trade missions.