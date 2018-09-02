Nixon Appoints Former Comm. College President to Lincoln Curators

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon appointed John McGuire Tuesday to serve on the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

McGuire previously served as the the president of St. Charles Community College for 15 years. McGuire has worked at community colleges in five states over the last 40 years.

McGuire has served in a number of public service positions, including a stint as the president of the Missouri Community College Association Presidents and Chancellors Council.

McGuire currently serves as a leadership coach for Achieving the Dream, an advocacy organization for students in higher education.

Nixon appointed McGuire to a term ending on Jan. 1, 2017.