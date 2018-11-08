Nixon Appoints Four Mid-Missouri Residents

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon appointed four mid-Missouri residents to commissions Tuesday.

Dr. Shirley Patterson of Columbia was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Early Childhood. The board coordinates early childhood programs for all Missouri children under age five.

LaGretta Hudson of Columbia was appointed to the State Committee of Dieticians. The committee licenses and regulates dieticians around the state.

Timothy Cisar of Lake Ozark was appointed to the Crime Laboratory Review Commission. The commission reviews the operations of crime laboratories around the state.

Nixon also appointed Charles Monte Fenner of Saline County as the new Southern District Commissioner.

He also made appointments to the Clay County Board of Election Commissioners and the Missouri Quality Home Care Council.