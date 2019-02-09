Nixon Appoints One to Mo. Conservation Commission

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A retired state worker who co-owns a 1,000-acre hunting preserve in southeast Missouri has been named by Gov. Jay Nixon to the state Conservation Commission.

The appointment of Marilynn J. Bradford to a term ending in June 2019 will be subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Bradford, who identifies herself as a political independent, lives in Jefferson City. She retired from state government after more than 20 years with the departments of Social Services and Agriculture.

She is a co-owner of Pyramid Home Health Services, which serves more than 3,000 elderly and disabled Missourians. She also owns a rice farm in Pemiscot County and is a life member of the Conservation Federation of Missouri.

The Conservation Commission manages hunting, fishing, forests and nature centers in Missouri.

