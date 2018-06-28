Nixon Backs Plan for New Nuke Plant

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon said Friday he is discussing plans to possibly bring thousands of jobs to the state. His plans for developing the state's electrical power system will include seeking a permit to build second nuclear power plant in Callaway County. Missouri lawmakers in 2009 debated legislation designed to help build a second nuclear power plant. The proposal faced opposition in the state senate because of the way the construction would have been financed.

Gov. Nixon said the new plant is important because it will allow Missouri to have more control in the future. "Missouri needs to be a net energy exporter not importer. We need to be in a situation where when our future governors are negotiating to expand manufacturing in our state that we've got power and we don't have to go with a tin cup in our hand to other states," said Nixon.



Gov. Nixon said the second plant will come at no cost to ratepayers before the permit is given. "Residential and commercial ratepayers will not pay one penny unless the consortium is given the early site permit," said Nixon.

Ameren Missouri leaders said cost is the main perk of building the second plant at the same location. "It makes sense to put the next plant where the current plant is. That's also a cost savings because when operating two plants we can do that more efficiently than we could one plant," said Vice President Adam Heflin.



Both lawmakers and energy companies stressed the importance of starting the process now so Missourians can get the benefits from it. "The sooner the process is started, the sooner our state will reap the rewards," said Nixon.

He said Republican Senator-Elect Mike Kehoe will introduce a bill to the Missouri legislature to cover to fund the obtaining of an early site permit.



