Nixon blocks limits for former superintendents

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has issued his first veto of the season on a measure he says would unfairly penalize experienced school administrators.

The bill Nixon vetoed Friday would bar former school superintendents from serving on school boards in the same district where they had worked.

Nixon says there are at least seven school board members or candidates who would be affected by the bill, including three who are running for office on April 7 local ballots.

Nixon says the measure unfairly restricts citizens' ability to choose who will represent them on the school board.

The bill also deals with exempting some local elections from political party and nomination requirements, a fix lawmakers say is needed.

The measure now goes back to the Legislature, which could try to override the veto.