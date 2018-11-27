Nixon Budget Includes $37.2 Million for Developmental Disabilities

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Governor Jay Nixon is proposing additional funding to services for people with development disabilities.

The governor's budget recommendations include $37.2 million for community-based services to people are experiencing a crisis or emergency situation. It would cover an additional 470 people annually.

The governor's proposals are for the 2015 budget year starting July 1st.