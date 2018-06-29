Nixon Calls Special Session for Boeing Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is calling state lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider incentives aimed at attracting a massive Boeing Co. production facility to the state.

Officials are hoping to entice Boeing to produce its 777X passenger jet in Missouri. Several other states also have been discussing trying to land the project, and Boeing hopes to make a decision early next year.

Nixon called the special legislative session Friday. It will start Monday, Dec. 2, which is about a month before lawmakers convene their regular session on Jan. 8.

Boeing is already one of Missouri's largest employers, with about 15,000 people including thousands of machinists in the St. Louis area.