Nixon comments on lawsuit filed against him, hosts camping event

JEFFERSON CITY - Twenty-four families from around Missouri came to the front steps of the capitol Saturday to camp and meet Gov. Jay Nixon.

The event was the first ever "Governor's Capitol Campout". It kicked off Great Outdoors Month, which begins June 1. Participants at the capitol could kayak, mountain bike and rock climb.

Chris Brooks, from St. Louis, was skeptical about camping. "I was kind of hesitant because I never did it, and I don't like outdoors at all, so I'm like, I'll try it once," Brooks said.

Another participant was happy to get off social media and get outside.

Nixon met one-on-one with the attendees, who he invited. He selected families to invite with the help of state agencies and local businesses.

KOMU 8 News took time to ask Nixon about a recent lawsuit filed against him. Wednesday, six lawmakers sued Nixon saying he misused taxpayer funds and violated state statutes in pushing for a new Rams Stadium.

"We're focused on the best business case to move forward for the St. Louis region and how to develop that region," Nixon said, "a few legislators... that's not a focus on what I'm thinking about."

When asked about his plans for 2016, Nixon said he is focused on improving Missouri, which includes events like the campout.