Nixon Confirms Increase in Missouri Exports from 2011

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State officials say exports by Missouri businesses rose by 6 percent in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2011.

Gov. Jay Nixon said Wednesday that revenues from exports to other countries totaled $7.5 billion from January through June, putting them on pace to hit nearly $15 billion for the year. Last year, Missouri businesses sold $14.1 billion worth of goods abroad.

Canada, Mexico and China are Missouri's leading export markets. Nixon's office says the state's top exports include vehicles, industrial equipment and electronic machinery.