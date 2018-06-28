Nixon Criticizes Tax Breaks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon is criticizing what he describes as a secret plan to award additional tax breaks to a developer caught using illegal immigrants. Nixon says staff at the Missouri Housing Development Commission plans to give 4 million dollars more in state tax credits than was originally approved for a project in O'Fallon.The attorney general's office says that decision can be made only by a vote of the full commission. Nixon is on the commission, and he says it should reject the additional tax credits. In 2004, the commission approved 6 million dollars in state tax credits for the O'Fallon Lakes development. Illegal immigrants were found working on the site in 2006.