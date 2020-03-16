Nixon Cuts Ribbon at Rebuilt Camp Pin Oak

By: The Associated Press

OSAGE BEACH (AP) - A historic dining lodge that burned down at Lake of the Ozarks State Park is reopening.

Camp Pin Oak originally was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1934 and 1938. But a fire destroyed the dining lodge in September 2010.

The facility was rebuilt with the help of students from State Fair Community College in Sedalia as part of a training and education project. The state Department of Economic Development also authorized a community development block grant of $1.5 million for the project.

Gov. Jay Nixon cut the ceremonial ribbon reopening the lodge on Friday, and was joined by students and officials from the community college.

The rebuilt lodge includes a modern kitchen, laundry and can accommodate 135 people.