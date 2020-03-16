Nixon Cuts Ribbon at Rebuilt Camp Pin Oak
OSAGE BEACH (AP) - A historic dining lodge that burned down at Lake of the Ozarks State Park is reopening.
Camp Pin Oak originally was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps between 1934 and 1938. But a fire destroyed the dining lodge in September 2010.
The facility was rebuilt with the help of students from State Fair Community College in Sedalia as part of a training and education project. The state Department of Economic Development also authorized a community development block grant of $1.5 million for the project.
Gov. Jay Nixon cut the ceremonial ribbon reopening the lodge on Friday, and was joined by students and officials from the community college.
The rebuilt lodge includes a modern kitchen, laundry and can accommodate 135 people.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — As schools switch to remote learning, CenturyLink won't shut down services, regardless of ability to pay. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Melissa Rubio-Hernandez was inspired Sunday morning when she saw a grocery store full of empty shelves. She... More >>
in
HARRISBURG— Harrisburg Public Schools will be canceled through March 30, according to a statement from superintendent Steve Combs. "This... More >>
in
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended on Sunday that large events and mass gatherings of more than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Meals at the Broadway Diner in Columbia will look a little different thanks to COVID-19. The diner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City company is offering free cleanings to ten mid-Missouri school playgrounds. It began back... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia is considering moving all services online for public safety due to COVID-19... More >>
in
MARSHALL - Marshall Public Schools are closed March 16-17 after a staff member was tested for COVID-19. The employee... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —On March 13, schools across the UM system announced a move to remote learning for the rest of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, the University of Missouri will go fully remote, which means classes will only be available online.... More >>
in
ASSOCIATED PRESS— Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions were greeted by long lines and hourslong waits... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. This is the... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH- Lake Regional Health System is preparing to start screening patients before they enter the hospital. Patients will... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and other household items fly off shelves, the Tiger Hotel is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Not even the president declaring a national emergency could scare Mary Furness away from her semi-regular trips... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Kira Smith was sitting in a friend’s dorm scrolling through Twitter on Wednesday when MU announced that... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT- Meriwether Café and Bike Shop reopened Saturday with a new and revamped menu for its spring and summer season.... More >>
in