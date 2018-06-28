Nixon, Danner Discuss Flood-Fight Plans

PORTAGE DES SIOUX (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says the state is prepared to help out in the St. Louis area to protect lives and property as floodwaters rise, and he pledges that the help will continue when the water goes back down.

Nixon spoke Friday in the St. Charles County town of Portage des Sioux.

The governor says the flooding on the Missouri River will last for many weeks, and that duration could create additional problems.

He urged local officials to be prepared in case more heavy rain causes the river to rise even further than expected.

Missouri is getting hit by flooding from both of the nation's biggest rivers -- the Mississippi and the Missouri. Portage des Sioux sits near the confluence of the two rivers.