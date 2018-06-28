Nixon, Danner to Discuss Flood-Fight Plans

PORTAGE DES SIOUX (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon and Missouri National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner will be in St. Charles County to discuss efforts to fight flooding in the state.

Nixon's office says the governor and general will survey flood conditions Friday in the Portage des Sioux area, as well as in St. Louis County.

Missouri is getting hit by flooding from both of the nation's biggest rivers -- the Mississippi and the Missouri. Portage des Sioux sits near the confluence of the two rivers, though flooding in the St. Louis area is not as severe as elsewhere.