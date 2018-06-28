Nixon Declares State of Emergency From Storms

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after storms struck most of the state on Thursday, spawning a tornado in suburban St. Louis and causing flash flooding in several areas.

Nixon activated the State Emergency Operations Center and the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate with local jurisdictions for emergency services.

No injuries have been reported, but several homes in University City, a St. Louis suburb, were damaged by a twister that touched down at 5:23 a.m. Several homes in western Missouri were damaged by flash floods.