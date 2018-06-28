Nixon Doubles Cash Available Over Kinder

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has about twice as much money in his campaign account as his likely challenger, Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

Finance figures released Friday show that both Nixon and Kinder raised a considerable amount of money during the past three months.

Nixon, a Democrat, reported raising almost $1.5 million during the recent quarter, boosting his campaign account to $3.2 million.

Kinder, a Republican, raised a little less than $1 million during the quarter and had nearly $1.7 million in his account.

Kinder has not formally announced his candidacy for governor but is expected to challenge Nixon in the 2012 elections.

A statement released by Nixon's campaign today said, "Raising money is important, but the real reason that Jay Nixon is in a strong position to be reelected is the tough leadership he's provided during uniquely challenging times."

Kinder's campaign released the following, "The finance report demonstrates strong support from thousands of Missourians for Peter Kinder. Peter's ideas to grow jobs, reform education and restore our state's greatness are resonating with people in every corner of the state."