Nixon explains decision on National Guard deployment

CAPE GIRARDEAU - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon responded Wednesday night to remarks from Republican lawmakers about his decision in deploying additional National Guardsman to Ferguson. According to KFVS, Nixon's decision-making was simply based on protecting lives.

"The choice that night was whether or not we were going to lose lives or lose property," Nixon said. "And when you have that many hundreds of people shooting guns and running throughout the area and looting, I think that it was important to preserve life."

The governor had been under harsh criticism from several state officials, including Republican Missouri Lt. Governor Peter Kinder who questioned why the National Guard was not more present on the night of the grand jury decision not to indict Darren Wilson in the shooting of Michael Brown.

Nixon defended his decision by saying he felt the right move was for the National Guard to back up local law enforcement already on the scene, however only spoke of the St. Louis area and not Ferguson directly.

"We wanted to have the local police on the front lines who had been engaging directly with many of those folks throughout the summer." Nixon said.

He also said the members of the National Guard did not fire a single shot and that none of them were significantly injured.

On Nov. 24, the grand jury announced it would not indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson for the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.