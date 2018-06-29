Nixon Extends State of Emergency for Drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is extending his declaration of a state of emergency until mid-November because of drought, heat and the risk of fire.

Nixon said Monday the recent rainy weather has not eliminated farmers' need for water. The governor also is giving farmers additional time to complete projects approved through a state cost-sharing program to dig wells and upgrade irrigation systems.

Under that program, state government pays 90 percent of a project's cost instead of the typical 75 percent for state soil and water cost-sharing programs.

Nixon's administration says more than 5,800 applications were approved. The program costs about $29 million with funds coming from several sources, including the state Soil and Water Districts Commission, rural development funds in the Department of Economic Development and emergency management funds.