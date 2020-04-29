Nixon Fills 2 seats on Mo. Board of Education

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has appointed a former state economic development director and a former public school administrator to seats on the State Board of Education.

Nixon on Tuesday appointed Joe Driskill to a term expiring in July 2021. Driskill, a Democrat, led the Department of Economic Development from 1993 to 2003. He's also a former Missouri House member.

The governor also chose John Martin, of Kansas City, to replace Stan Archie, who resigned from the board in January 2013. Martin would serve until July 1.

Martin, a Democrat, was superintendent of the Grandview district from 1990 to 2006, deputy superintendent in St. Louis from 2006 to 2007 and interim superintendent in Kansas City in 2008. He also taught in University City.

The appointments require confirmation by the state Senate.