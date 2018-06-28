Nixon Has Big Decisions to Make

JEFFERSON CITY - Three major pieces of legislation are headed to Gov. Nixon's desk on the final day of the Missouri Legislature's current session.

A bill that would use taxpayer money to fund student transfers and a bill that would change Missouri's academic standards were both passed by the legislature on Thursday. Those bills were joined by a controversial abortion bill.

Nixon has publicly expressed concern for both the abortion and student transfer bills. The governor said increasing the wait time for an abortion from 24 to 72 hours is extreme. He also said he's concerned because the bill does not include exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

The governor is also opposed to the student transfer bill because it would fund transfers to private schools. Nixon said using taxpayer money to fund transfers would destabilize education.

The education bill would reject the nationwide Common Core Standards and ask the Missouri Board of Education to create new standards for the state. Missouri would be the second state to reject the Common Core Standards if the bill is signed into law.

A two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate is required to overturn any bill Nixon vetoes.