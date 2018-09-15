Nixon Kicks Off Economic Initiative Meetings

JEFFERSON CITY - The mid-Missouri Regional Planning Team met today in Jefferson City. The committee consists of mid-Missouri's leaders in a variety of fields. The meeting was the first of six scheduled throughout the state.

Governor Nixon assembled his team earlier in the year and hired Market Street Services, a national economic consulting firm, to survey the team.

The survey consisted of around 100 questions dedicated to gauging Missouri's economic climate.

"This is going to define the state's economic policy for the next five years," Alex Pearlstein, director of Market Street Services, said.

"It's going to influence legislative agendas. So [Missouri] has really made a strong commitment to this process."

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is happy with this process, and it thinks it has a better handle on the situation compared to most states.

"We've got to be more specific and drill down to what we do well based on our assets in this state," Dave Kerr, director of the department, said.

The meeting took place at the Missouri National Guard's Ike Skelton Training Site.

The committee heads to Poplar Bluff tomorrow.