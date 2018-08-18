Nixon Likes Charter School Accountability Items

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says a bill recently passed by the Legislature contains some "important and significant steps forward" in accountability for charter schools.

But Nixon says he will review the bill "very, very carefully" before deciding whether to sign it.

Charter schools receive tax dollars but operate independently from public school districts. In Missouri, they're currently allowed only in St. Louis and Kansas City.

The measure on Nixon's desk would allow charter schools to be operated in more places. It would also impose new oversight responsibilities on the sponsors of charter schools.

During his State of the State address in January, Nixon called for "a comprehensive charter school accountability bill." He did not call for an expansion of charter schools. But Nixon says he has supported public charter schools.