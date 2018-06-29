Nixon: Mo. Swimmer Case 'Heart-Breaking Situation'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says "our thoughts and prayers" go to the family of a former University of Missouri swimmer who said she was sexually assaulted and later committed suicide.

Nixon said Tuesday the case of Sasha Menu Courey was a "heart-breaking situation" and that college campuses need to be safe havens. He says allegations of sexual assault must be taken seriously.

Menu Courey committed suicide in June 2011. Her family says the university did not properly investigate allegations that several football players had assaulted her in February 2010.

University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe has called for an external legal review into her death. The university also has said it was turning over information about the off-campus incident to Columbia police