Nixon: No Land Tax Credit in Missouri Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon said he is not including the expansion of a tax credit for assembling and maintaining large swaths of land in his planned call for a special legislative session.



Nixon and lawmakers have been working on an agreement for an economic development package. One part of a proposal from lawmakers would remove the time limit for the tax credit program while offering fewer credits annually.



The tax credits are being used by a developer who has promised a multi-billion dollar makeover for north St. Louis.



Nixon is planning a special session for September. The governor sent a letter Friday to House and Senate leaders, saying he does not intend to include any expansion of the land assemblage tax credit program in the special session.