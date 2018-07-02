Nixon nominates UM student curator, 2 for Human Rights Commission

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 10 2016 Mar 10, 2016 Thursday, March 10, 2016 1:00:00 PM CST March 10, 2016 in Top Stories
By: Yili Liu, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Jay Nixon nominated a student representative for the University of Missouri Board of Curators Thursday, as well as two members for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

University of Missouri Board of Curators

Officials said the governor nominated Gene Patrick Graham, of Columbia, as the student representative to the UM Board of Curators for a term ending Jan. 1, 2018.

Graham majors in vocal music education at MU and expects to graduate in the spring of 2018. He serves on the Mizzou Alumni Association Board and is a member of the board’s Traditions Committee.

Officials said Graham will hold a non-voting position on the board, which oversees the operation of the four-campus UM System.

Missouri Commission on Human Rights

Anna Crosslin, of St. Louis, and David Thomas, of Columbia, were nominated to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, according to government officials.

Crosslin is president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis, which offers comprehensive adjustment services for refugees and immigrants in the St. Louis community. She was named St. Louis Most Influential Business Woman by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2013; and to the St. Louis Business Journal’s Most Influential St. Louis Leaders every year since 2000.

Thomas retired in 2011 after 16 years as president and CEO of the Logos School in St. Louis, helping struggling students and their families achieve success. He has been an active volunteer in the community, serving on the Columbia Airport Advisory Board, the Columbia Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence, and the Boone County Fair Board. He was named Community Volunteer for 2015 in Columbia.

The duties of the commission includes investigating, conciliating, holding public hearings and litigating complaints of discrimination in housing, employment and places of public accommodations.

