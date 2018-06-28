Nixon orders agencies to implement same-sex marriage ruling

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed an executive order directing state agencies to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision establishing a Constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

Nixon said Tuesday at a news conference in Kansas City he wants to ensure that the ruling is implemented around the state.

The executive order makes clear that local governments have to comply with the Supreme Court's ruling. The order also rescinds a previous executive order directing the Revenue Department to accept the jointly-filed state tax returns of same-sex couples legally married in other states. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision makes that order unnecessary.

Nixon also reiterated his call for state lawmakers to pass the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation.