Nixon orders flags at half-staff for fallen marine

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced Friday an order for U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff Tuesday, October 20, to honor Lance Corporal Dominic E. Schraft.

Lance Corporal Schraft, 19, from Vienna died October 5 at Camp Pendleton, California.

Nixon also ordered the flags at state buildings in Maries County be flown at half-staff from October 21 through 26.

"Those who wear the uniform of our nation's military exemplify honor, duty and self-sacrifice," said Nixon in a statement. "I ask all Missourians to join me in keeping the family of Lance Corporal Schraft in our thoughts and prayers at this time."

Lance Corporal Schraft was assigned to Battery R, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regimen, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.