Nixon orders flags be flown at half-staff for fallen state trooper

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon ordered all U.S. and Missouri state flags at government buildings be lowered to half-staff on Sept. 4 in honor of a fallen state trooper.

Trooper James Bava, 25, died in the line of duty Aug. 28 in Audrain County, when his car crashed prior to a traffic stop. He had been with the Missouri State Highway Patrol for two years.

Nixon ordered that the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday. Funeral services for Bava will take place that day.

Nixon had previously ordered both U.S. and Missouri State flags be lowered to half-staff at highway patrol facilities on Aug. 28. Those flags will remain at half-staff through Sept. 4.