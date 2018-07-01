Nixon Orders Flags Half-Staff for Fallen Phelps County Soldier

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Nixon has ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half staff in all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis on Friday, May 25 to honor Private First Class Richard Lewis McNulty III.

PFC McNulty, age 22, of Rolla, served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He was killed May 13 due to injuries he sustained when an explosive device went off near his military vehicle.

In addition to the flags statewide, Nixon has ordered all flags in Phelps county be flown at half-staff from May 26 to May 27, then again from May 29 to June 1.

"Memorial day focuses our nation on the selfless sacrifice of Americans who gave their lives while serving in our armed forces," Nixon said in a news release. "PFC McNulty served our country with bravery and dedication, and I ask all Missourians to remember his sacrifice when they see the lowered flags. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family as they mourn for him."

PFC McNulty was in the 425th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, 4th Brigade combat team.

He received numerous awards including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.